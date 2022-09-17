Oxford University tops The Times Good University Guide 2023 rankings

The annual Times university league table, which identifies the best universities in the UK, consists of nine indicators, including student satisfaction, teaching quality and the wider student experience, research quality, graduate prospects, entrance qualifications held by new students, degree results achieved, student/staff ratios, service and facilities spend, and degree completion rates.

Oxford scored very highly on all the academic measures and had the lowest student/staff ratios of any university. It also scored very highly on research quality and graduate prospects.

My colleagues and I are delighted by this news. It is a testament to the talent and commitment of staff all across the collegiate University as well as to the creativity and resilience of our students who refused to allow a pandemic to derail their education. Professor Dame Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford

Oxford came first followed by St Andrew’s University and University of Cambridge who were placed second and third, respectively.

The University has topped several university rankings over the past years, including the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for six years in a row and The Guardian University Guide for two respective years.

Find out more: Good University Guide 2023 | The Times