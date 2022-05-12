Prince Charles opens new Levine Building at Trinity College

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales visited Trinity College on Thursday 12 May to officially open the new Levine Building and offered his 'warmest congratulations to the many people who contributed their talents and expertise to create a building worthy of this historic site.'

He was welcomed by the College President, Dame Hilary Boulding and Oxford University Chancellor Lord Patten and spoke at a ceremony attended by members of the College’s Governing Body, students, staff and some of the many people who contributed to the development of the new building.

The Levine Building is a substantial new development set in the heart of Trinity's historic site in central Oxford – the first major upgrade of the college’s academic facilities in more than 50 years.

I can only congratulate you all on the vital work you do His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales

It provides world-class facilities for teaching, residential accommodation, public outreach and social activity including purpose-built teaching rooms, student bedrooms, a large flexible function room, and an informal study/community space with café.

One of the features of the Levine Building is its state-of-the-art auditorium which provides a world class venue for lectures and performance.

Trinity College President Dame Hilary Boulding said: ‘It is a huge privilege to welcome His Royal Highness to Trinity College to launch this wonderful building which will transform what we can offer our students and academics, as well as Oxfordshire school students and the wider Oxford community.’

Inspiring and historic

On opening the Building, the Prince of Wales said: ‘Trinity College presents the University at a human scale. And the work of your academics – as we’ve seen – is making a real difference to people’s lives. And I can only congratulate you all on the vital work you do and the generosity of spirit that underpins it.

'And ladies and gentlemen, that same generosity has clearly infused the development of this building. So many former students contributed to the fundraising campaign, no doubt because of their own memorable and life-changing experiences here and the desire to make that possible for others.

'It is, of course, a great responsibility to create new facilities within an inspiring and historic setting – and indeed one that includes buildings by such giants as Christopher Wren.

'Therefore I can only offer my warmest congratulations to the many people who contributed their talents and expertise to create a building worthy of this historic site.’

The Prince of Wales also met Peter Levine, a former student whose donation in memory of his parents is acknowledged in the naming of the building. His support of this and many other notable college-wide initiatives has been pivotal to their success.

The building is designed by Hugh Petter of ADAM Architecture and sits within Trinity’s woodland garden which has been replanted to provide a stunning setting for the building which is clad in Bath stone.

