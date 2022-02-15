Three University of Oxford Earth Scientists honoured with the title of Geochemistry Fellow

Professor Chris Ballentine, Professor Tamsin Mather and Professor Gideon Henderson join 13 other geochemists receiving the fellowship this year. The award was established in 1996 to honour outstanding scientists who have, over some years, made a major contribution to the field. The awards will be presented at the society’s Goldschmidt Conference this summer.

Professor Chris Ballentine uses the unique properties of the noble gases (helium, neon, argon, krypton and xenon) to understand the role that fluids and gases play in geological systems such as understanding the origin of the Earth’s atmosphere and the chemical evolution and structure of the Earth’s mantle. Recent work has developed quantitative techniques to show how carbon dioxide behaves in the subsurface, essential for the safe burial of anthropogenic CO2. This approach extends to understanding the crustal carbon cycle and how critical carbon-rich fluids play a role in supporting life in the subsurface on geological timescales.

Professor Chris Ballentine

'It’s a great honour for my work to be put forward and recognised by my colleagues, and to join such an illustrious band of Fellows,' said Professor Ballentine.

Professor Tamsin Mather’s research interests centre on the science behind volcanoes, their behaviour and the environmental impacts of volcanism. Her research bridges magma geochemistry, volcanic degassing and atmospheric processes to investigate the global cycling of key chemical elements and the effects of volcanism on our environment: from impacts on local to regional air quality in the present-day to mass extinction events hundreds of millions of years ago. Her work also combines geochemical and geophysical data gathered via satellite remote sensing, monitoring networks and field studies to understand past and likely future eruptive activity at global volcanic centres. Her motivation is to understand volcanoes as natural hazards, windows into planetary scale processes and as hosts to natural resources.

Professor Tamsin Mather

'I feel very privileged to become a Geochemistry Fellow. Science is a team effort and I am deeply grateful to all my collaborators from across the globe past and present,' said Professor Mather.

Professor Gideon Henderson

Professor Henderson is recognized for 'innovative application of U-series disequilibria, trace elements, and their isotopes to solve problems in paleoclimate and marine science. For service to the geochemical and wider community via science-based leadership of many organisations, and advocacy for carbon dioxide removal strategies.'