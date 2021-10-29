Dine and dash? Global COVID recovery investment is not aligned with COP rhetoric

Fiscal Policy Network are calling on governments to back their green recovery rhetoric with financial commitments. The Global Recovery Observatory’s updated analysis finds only 21% of recovery spending by advanced economies - and a mere 3% of total COVID-related spending - is classified as green.

While vulnerable nations are unable to raise even $100 billion in climate finance, advanced economies have spent $14.4 trillion on an unsustainable COVID-19 recovery.

Brian O’Callaghan, Lead Researcher and Project Manager of the Oxford University Economic Recovery Project, says, ‘At COP26, some rich countries will try to escape their financial obligations – like a gourmet who has gorged themselves and then decides to ‘dine and dash’. It is outrageous.’

At COP26, some rich countries will try to escape their financial obligations – like a gourmet who has gorged themselves and then decides to ‘dine and dash’ Brian O'Callaghan

The report states, multi-trillion-dollar COVID-19 stimulus packages represent a once in a generation opportunity to both bring economic growth and accelerate climate action, but governments are missing their chance to align funding with climate commitments.

Today’s report, Global COVID-19 recovery investment is not aligned with COP rhetoric, says governments should commit to green recovery spending, make a lasting shift to environmentally-sustainable budget practices and increase green aid to vulnerable nations.

Ahead of COP, the report reinforces the call made at the launch of the Global Recovery Observatory with three key recommendations.

Green the recovery to get our economies and climate actions back on track.

Green stimulus can simultaneously meet economic, social, and environmental goals.

Recovery spending on traditional infrastructure without green incentives reinforces the unsustainable status quo.

Sustainability must be a key consideration in all public spending going forward.

Spending should be assessed holistically - for its economic, developmental, social, and environmental impacts - even after the COVID-19 economic recovery.