Undergraduate Virtual Open Days Bring the Oxford University Experience to Life

As the Covid-19 pandemic affected all aspects of life, including the student experience, the University adapted to ensure it remained welcoming and accessible to all those thinking of applying for undergraduate study here.

This time last year, more than 35,000 people took part in the University’s Virtual Open Days, with via a comprehensive programme adapted for an online audience. And we are looking forward to a similar level of engagement this week.

Throughout the two-day virtual opening, visitors will have the chance to take part in over 300 online events, including livestreams and typed Q&As, all supported by large numbers of staff and students from across the collegiate university and departments.

As well as the opportunity to chat online with students and staff from their courses of interest, the experience will include detailed virtual tours of the University and extensive video resources addressing a wide range of common questions about admissions, university life and our student services. Representatives from our student welfare team, disability advisory service, student clubs and societies, as well as other support services, will all be on hand to help.

Dr Samina Khan, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach at Oxford University, said: ‘For prospective students and their families, attending a university open day is an essential part of their decision-making process, and also something that they look forward to.

‘A lot of people attended virtual experiences out of necessity last year, and were surprised by how much they enjoyed them and did not miss the queuing in traffic to get there. We are thrilled to be able again this year to welcome even more visitors to experience Oxford virtually from the comfort of their own homes.’

Idonea Muggeridge, Head of Communications in the Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach team, says: 'Adjusting to running events of this scale online has been a steep learning curve, but these open days have become a really valuable part of our access and outreach programme, and we are very much looking forward again this year to having the opportunity to ‘meet’ all those who could not have travelled to Oxford, even under normal circumstances. As and when pandemic restrictions lift, we will hope to run a mixture of both online and in-person events, so we can continue to reach all our potential applicants, wherever they are in the world.’

The final University Open Day of 2021 will take place online on 17 September.