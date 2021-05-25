Nul points: gig economy companies fail to score for Oxford Fairwork principles

The Fairwork team rated 11 digital labour platforms in the ride-hailing, food delivery, courier and domestic services sectors. Only two achieved more than five points out of ten - Just Eat and Pedal Me. Most well-known firms failed to comply with the ‘Fairwork’ gig work principles. These are:

Only two achieved more than five points out of ten - Just Eat and Pedal Me

1. Fair Pay – a decent income. Only two platforms demonstrate that their workers are guaranteed the minimum wage, after costs.

2. Fair Conditions – safe working conditions. Six platforms could show they provide health and safety protections.

3. Fair Contracts – understandable, accessible terms and conditions. Only provided by five.

4. Fair Management – identifiable policies and processes. Only four could show they have a formal process for appeals.

5. Fair Representation – the right to organise and be represented. Only one, Pedal Me, facilitates the expression of workers’ collective voice.

Amazon, Ola and Bolt received no points for any of these practices, being unable to provide evidence to meet any Fairwork principle

According to the research, out of a maximum of ten, Amazon, Ola and Bolt received no points for any of these practices, being unable to provide evidence to meet any Fairwork principle. Helpling and Stuart received one mark each and Uber, Uber Eats and Task Rabbit received two points. Meanwhile, Pedal Me was awarded eight points and Just Eat was given six, while Deliveroo received five.

‘These results shows that fair work is possible in the UK,’ says Alessio Bertolini, one of the Fairwork project team. ‘But what we find is that a majority of platforms are some distance from basic acceptable labour standards.’

A majority of platforms are some distance from basic acceptable labour standards...It is possible to operate this business model without exploitative practices. Pedal Me and Just Eat show that it can be done Dr Alessio Bertolini

According to the report, most platforms in the UK do not guarantee a minimum wage to their workers. In 2017, the Office of National Statistics estimated 2.8 million people working in the ‘platform’ economy. The numbers have increased greatly in the last few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Bertolini maintains, ‘A high percentage of the people in the platform economy are vulnerable and might find it difficult to find more traditional job opportunities ’

There are potential benefits to the platform economy, ‘Platform work can be flexible and easier to access. They may be a good opportunity but it often comes with a lack of rights and protections.

He explains further that, ‘Not all platforms have bad working practices. Through this research, we hope to highlight that all platforms are not the same. It is possible to operate this business model without exploitative practices. Pedal Me and Just Eat show that it can be done. This is something that can change.’

Calling on public and private sector organisations and individuals to use the ratings to reward good practice, Dr Bertolini says, ‘Large organisations, which are often users of these services, can make a difference now by signing the Fairwork pledge and join us in promoting better practices in the platform economy.

The low scores of many popular platforms ...clearly demonstrates the need for regulatory intervention to ensure gig workers are no longer falling through the cracks Professor Mark Graham

Calling for stronger protections, Professor Mark Graham, Professor of Internet Geography at Oxford Internet Institute and Director of Fairwork, says, ‘The low scores of many popular platforms in the Fairwork UK league table clearly demonstrates the need for regulatory intervention to ensure gig workers are no longer falling through the cracks. Most platforms are not stepping up to the challenge of delivering on fair work.’