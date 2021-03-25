AstraZeneca publish primary analysis from US trial of coronavirus vaccine | University of Oxford

Our vaccine work is progressing quickly. To ensure you have the latest information or to find out more about the trial, please visit the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine web hub or visit the COVID-19 trial website.

Our partners AstraZeneca have today announced the high-level results from the primary analysis of their Phase III trial of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 coronavirus vaccine in the US. They confirm that the vaccine efficacy is consistent with the interim analysis results announced on Monday 22 March 2021.