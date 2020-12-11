DeepMind offer four scholarships at Oxford University for under-represented students | University of Oxford

Four more DeepMind graduate scholarships for students wishing to pursue a master’s degree in Computer Science in the Department of Computer Science will be made available for students commencing courses in 2021–22. These are open to individuals ordinarily resident in the UK who belong to one or more of the following groups:



• identifying as female and/or

• of Black or Minority Ethnic origin and/or

• from a low-participation area of the UK identified by post code at date of taking A Levels and/or equivalent



One of the scholarships will be open to students who are liable to pay Overseas fees. Overseas applications are open to female scholars and is ordinarily resident in a region deemed to be underrepresented in the field.

One new DPhil scholarship will also be funded, for a student undertaking either a DPhil in Engineering Science, a DPhil in Computer Science, or in the Autonomous Intelligent Machines and Systems EPSRC Centre of Doctoral Training (CDT). These scholarships are open to UK applicants as identified by the same criteria listed above. Overseas applications to the PhD are open to those from any of the categories listed (above) across the Masters, both overseas and home.

Professor Michael Wooldridge, Head of the Department of Computer Science, says: ‘We seek to deliver the best possible education to the best students, irrespective of their origin or background. This continuing support from DeepMind is a tremendous boost for us in this mission.’

Watch a video featuring previous Department of Computer Science DeepMind scholarship recipient Benedetta:

">Video of DeepMind Scholars: Benedetta&#039;s story

Find out more information about how to apply for the scholarships.

Read more about how the scholarships have benefitted existing students.