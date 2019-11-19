Statement on the Oxford Union’s treatment of Ebenezer Azamati | University of Oxford

The Oxford skyline.
Image credit: Oxford University/Nasir Hamid
Statement on the Oxford Union’s treatment of Ebenezer Azamati
'Oxford University shares the widespread outrage at the Oxford Union's treatment of one of our students, Ebenezer Azamati, who has our full sympathy and support. The Oxford Union is an independent private debating club which is not governed by the University. The University is writing to the Union, pressing hard for answers on how it intends to make amends to Mr Azamati and what further steps it will take to avoid such an incident being repeated.'