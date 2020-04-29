Results of remdesivir trial released | University of Oxford

In early February scientists in China, supported by the ISARIC Support Centre at the Universi-ty of Oxford, launched a placebo-controlled randomised trial of remdesivir in patients hospi-talised with COVID-19.

The results, published today in the Lancet, found no significant clinical benefit from use of the drug. However, while not statistically significant, the time to clinical improvement and dura-tion of invasive mechanical ventilation were shorter in people treated with remdesivir within 10 days after illness onset, compared to standard care.

One hundred and fifty-eight patients were randomised to remdesivr and 79 patients were randomised to placebo for 14 days. The trial had to be stopped early due to lack of patients, which meant the trial was underpowered and the results are inconclusive.

Professor Peter Horby, a co-investigator on the trial, said: 'It is an outstanding achievement of Dr Cao Bin and his team to have completed a gold-standard clinical trial in the very early days of a major emergency. It is disappointing that we did not see a clear benefit from remdesivir. However, there were suggestions of a possible benefit, particularly in those treated earlier. Ongoing, bigger trials will confirm or refute these findings.'

Remdesivir is a novel antiviral drug that has previously shown promise in laboratory and ani-mal studies of SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.

The full paper, 'Remdesivir in adults with severe COVID-19: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicentre trial', can be read in the Lancet.

