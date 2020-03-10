Statement on second confirmed coronavirus case | University of Oxford

Our priority is providing support for affected students and their families, as well as offering support and information to other university staff, students, visitors and the local community. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to two.

PHE is currently assessing the individual and contacting those who had close contact with the students and will issue them with health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. PHE will also be advising the University on any necessary next steps.

Once we have additional advice from PHE on whether we need to take further precautions we will make an announcement on the website, social media and through staff and student communications.

Information for staff and students continued to be updated on our coronavirus information pages, and further online advice can be found on the NHS 111 online service.