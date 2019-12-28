New Year's Honours 2020 | University of Oxford

Professor Sarah Jane Whatmore FBA, Professor of Environment and Public at the School of Geography and the Environment, is appointed DBE for services to the study of environmental policy.

Professor Aditi Lahiri, FBA, Professor of Linguistics at the Faculty of Linguistics, Philology and Phonetics and Fellow of Somerville College, is appointed CBE for services to the study of linguistics.



Professor Gareth John Darwin, FBA, Senior Research Fellow at Nuffield College, is appointed CBE for services to the study of global history.



Professor Karen Louise Barker of the Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Sciences (NDORMS) and Clinical director for Trauma and Orthopaedics Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is appointed OBE for services to healthcare.



Professor Bee Wee of Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Medicine is appointed CBE for Services to End of Life Care. Professor Wee is Clinical Lead at Sobell House hospice on the Churchill Hospital site in Oxford, and has a national role with NHS England and NHS Improvement as the National Clinical Director for Palliative and End of Life Care and holds academic posts as Associate Professor and Fellow of Harris Manchester College at the University of Oxford and Visiting Professor at the University of Worcester.



She said: 'I am delighted to receive this honour on behalf of all who have inspired, supported and worked with me over 30 years to improve palliative and end of life care, locally, nationally and internationally, especially the Trust, my colleagues in Sobell House, my family and friends.'

Professor Nick Woodhouse, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics in Oxford and Emeritus Fellow of Wadham College, former Head of the Mathematical Institute and previously President of the Clay Mathematics Institute, is appointed CBE for services to mathematics.

Nick has had a distinguished career as both a researcher and a leading administrator in the University. His research has been at the interface between mathematics and physics, initially in relativity, and later in more general connections between geometry and physical theory, notably via twistor theory. In parallel he led the Mathematical Institute in Oxford at a time of major expansion and was the leading figure in the Institute's move to the Andrew Wiles Building, completed in 2013.