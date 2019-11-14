The Prince of Wales to become an Honorary Fellow of Kellogg College | University of Oxford

His Royal Highness will be the Bynum Tudor Fellow for the 2019-20 academic year, during which the College will celebrate 30 years since its foundation.

The Bynum Tudor Fellowship was established in 2004 as part of the College’s mission to engage with influential thinkers and experienced practitioners in business, policy making, and culture. Previous Fellows include Archbishop Desmond Tutu, entrepreneur Lord Bilimoria, industrialist Sir David Brown, Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Director of the McCall MacBain Foundation Marcy McCall MacBain, and businessman and educationalist Dr Ralph Walter.

In accepting the award, The Prince of Wales said in a message to the College: “It gives me great pride and pleasure to accept the Bynum Tudor Fellowship this year, and I would like to express my particular gratitude to Kellogg College in presenting me with this significant honour.”

Professor Jonathan Michie, President of the College said: “Following his visit to the College, I am delighted that His Royal Highness has accepted this invitation to be our Bynum Tudor Fellow. His commitment to learning – through all stages of life, his passion for the quality of our built and natural environments, and his enthusiasm for innovative thinking and practice across disciplines, are mirrored in much of what we do here at Kellogg. I am pleased to welcome him into our Fellowship during our 30th year.”

Kellogg College broke new ground when it became the first Oxford college to admit part-time degree students. Kellogg welcomes mature learners from the UK and across the globe, who are starting or returning to graduate study, many having already managed significant personal and professional responsibilities in their lives.