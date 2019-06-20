New Master of St Catherine's College appointed | University of Oxford

Professor Börjars is a distinguished linguistics scholar, and has had a long and impactful career in senior university administration for the University of Manchester. She was Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs when Manchester’s new Faculty of Humanities opened in 2004; as well as being Head of School of Languages, Linguistics and Cultures, and, most recently, Associate Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students.

The Vice-Master, Penny Handford, says, “We are all delighted that Professor Börjars will take up the Mastership next year. Professor Börjars has a deep knowledge of the university environment and, most importantly, a tremendous understanding of and empathy with the student experience of university life. Catz’s values resonate strongly with her and we look forward to seeing her take the College into a new chapter of activity, energy and success.”

Professor Börjars says, “It is a privilege to have been chosen as Master of St Catherine’s. With its energetic and high-achieving student body, exemplary Fellowship, generous alumni community and diligent staff, Catz is an extraordinary College. As I follow in the footsteps of the late Professor Roger Ainsworth, who did such magnificent work throughout his time as Master, I feel honoured to be leading Catz from next year and look forward to becoming a part of this very special community.”

Professor Börjars will be the seventh Master of St Catherine’s College since its foundation in 1962.