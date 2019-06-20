New Master of St Catherine's College appointed | University of Oxford

New Master of St Catherine's College appointed
St Catherine’s College is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Kersti Börjars as Master of the College. She will take up the post from January 2020.
Professor Börjars is a distinguished linguistics scholar, and has had a long and impactful career in senior university administration for the University of Manchester. She was Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs when Manchester’s new Faculty of Humanities opened in 2004; as well as being Head of School of Languages, Linguistics and Cultures, and, most recently, Associate Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students.
The Vice-Master, Penny Handford, says, “We are all delighted that Professor Börjars will take up the Mastership next year. Professor Börjars has a deep knowledge of the university environment and, most importantly, a tremendous understanding of and empathy with the student experience of university life. Catz’s values resonate strongly with her and we look forward to seeing her take the College into a new chapter of activity, energy and success.”
Professor Börjars says, “It is a privilege to have been chosen as Master of St Catherine’s. With its energetic and high-achieving student body, exemplary Fellowship, generous alumni community and diligent staff, Catz is an extraordinary College. As I follow in the footsteps of the late Professor Roger Ainsworth, who did such magnificent work throughout his time as Master, I feel honoured to be leading Catz from next year and look forward to becoming a part of this very special community.”
Professor Börjars will be the seventh Master of St Catherine’s College since its foundation in 1962.