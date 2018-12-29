New Year's Honours 2019 | University of Oxford

Alexander Halliday FRS, Visiting Professor of Geochemistry at the Department of Earth Sciences and recently Head of Oxford’s Mathematical Physical and Life Sciences Division, is knighted for services to science and innovation.

Professor Richard Hobbs, Head of the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences and Director of the National Institute for Health Research School for Primary Care Research, is appointed CBE for services to medical research.

Professor Jane Armitage, Professor of Clinical Trials and Epidemiology at the MRC Population Health Research Unit at the University of Oxford, is appointed OBE for services to medical research.

Professor Helen Margetts, Professor of Society and the Internet and lately Director of the Oxford Internet Institute, is appointed OBE for services to social and political science.

She is also a Professorial Fellow of Mansfield College and a Turing Fellow and Director of the Public Policy Programme at the Alan Turing Institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. From 2011 to 2018, she was Director of the Oxford Internet Institute.

She said: ‘I am really excited to receive this honour that recognises the value of multi-disciplinary research for social science and vice versa. I have loved working with so many talented researchers from across the disciplines at the Oxford Internet Institute, the University of Oxford, LSE, UCL and beyond over the years - and now at the Alan Turing Institute. I believe passionately that a rich multi-disciplinary mix and new methodological approaches are needed to understand - and shape - society and politics in a digital world.’

Dr Kate Tiller DL, Reader Emerita in English Local History and Emeritus Fellow of the Faculty of History, is appointed OBE for services to local history.

Lucinda Rumsey, Senior Tutor at Mansfield College, is appointed MBE for services to widening participation in higher education.