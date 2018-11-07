'Internet co-founder' gives Romanes Lecture | University of Oxford

He discussed "the pacification of cyberspace" in front of a packed Sheldonian Theatre, and the lecture can be watched in full on the University of Oxford's Facebook page.

Dr Cerf is the co-designer of the TCP/IP protocols and the architecture of the Internet. He contributes to global policy development and the continued spread of the Internet, and serves as vice president and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google.

Dr Cerf was introduced by Oxford's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Louise Richardson, who described the rapid expansion of the internet in recent decades and Dr Cerf's impact on the world.

During his visit to Oxford, Dr Cerf also visited the Oxford Internet Institute to meet with students and staff.

He received the Oxford Internet Institute’s (OII) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 in recognition of his contribution to the development and oversight of the Internet’s technical architecture.

The Romanes Lecture is the annual public lecture of the University, and it is attended by members of the University and the public. A public figure from the arts, science or literature is invited by special invitation of the Vice-Chancellor.

The lecture was created in 1891, following an offer by John Romanes of Christ Church to fund an annual lecture, and the first lecture was given in 1892 by William Gladstone.