New film to tell story of Syrian boy given violin by Oxford | University of Oxford

Aboud
The film tells the story of Aboud Kaplo and his family as they wait in Lebanon hoping for a visa to Australia
A film screening at The Queen's College on 21 May will tell the story of Aboud Kaplo, a 14-year-old Syrian refugee who was given a violin by Oxford University's Music Faculty.

One of the most popular media stories involving Oxford University last year was the loan of a violin to a 14-year-old Syrian refugee called Aboud Kaplo.

Oxford was contacted by filmmaker Susie Attwood, who was making a documentary about Syriac Christian families waiting in a monastery in Lebanon in hope of receiving a visa for a new country.

Susie, herself a violin player who studied music at Oxford, was impressed with Aboud's talent on the violin - especially after she learned that his only education had been from YouTube tutorials and his only instrument was a "cheap and rattly" child-sized violin.

The Bate Collection of Musical Instruments in Oxford's Music Faculty was happy to help, and sent Aboud a high-quality 19th century German violin.

Recently Aboud and his family received the good news that they have been given a visa to Australia.

This is one of many stories which comprise The Wait, Susie's 40-minute documentary film which will have its Oxford premiere at The Queen's College on Monday 21st May at 5.30pm.

The film will be followed by a short Q&A with Susie and Daniel Gabriel, who was until recently Human Rights Director for a United Nations NGO, the World Council of Arameans, and then drinks afterwards.

The film is free but booking is required at this link.

The WaitThe Wait will be shown at The Queen's College on 21st May
