Winners announced at Vice-Chancellor's Diversity Awards | University of Oxford

The awards, which will be held every two years, aim to promote equality and diversity within the University by celebrating inspiring people and projects. The ceremony was held at Worcester College and hosted by June Sarpong MBE.

The winners are:

Individual champion/role model:

Thais Roque (student category)

Dr Clara Barker (staff category)

Innovation in promoting diversity in the student body:

The Univ Opportunity Programme

Promoting diversity through public and community engagement:

Oxford African Caribbean Society

Promoting diversity in learning and teaching:

Resources for School Project

Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: “The University is deeply committed to promoting equality and diversity in the workplace, and to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all members of our community.

“These goals are integrated into the University’s Strategic Plan and we engage actively with Athena SWAN, the Race Equality Charter and the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index, regularly assessing our progress and identifying areas for action. I have been delighted to learn more about the terrific work of those nominated in the inaugural awards.”

The full list of nominees, and more information about all the initiatives, can be found here.