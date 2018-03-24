Cambridge sweep Oxford in Boat Races | University of Oxford

On a an overcast day in London, Cambridge completed a clean sweep of all four races just three years after Oxford did the same, in 2015.

Cambridge jumped out to an early lead that they never looked like relinquishing, winning by four lengths and bringing their total to 83 overall wins in the event's history, to Oxford's 80.

The Light Blues won the toss and chose the Surrey station, surging into an early lead against the river bend that gave them the ideal platform for victory in front of an estimated 200,000 spectators lining the banks of the Thames.

The women's boat also fell behind early on and never recovered, meaning Cambridge have won consecutive races in the women's race for the first time this century. Since the first women's race in 1927, Cambridge have won 43 times to Oxford's 30.

Cambridge also swept the reserve races, with Cambridge's Goldie beating Isis in the men's race and Blondie beating Orisis in the women's race.