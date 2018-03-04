Tributes to Sir Roger Bannister | University of Oxford

Tributes to Sir Roger Bannister
Sir Roger Bannister, the first person to run a mile in under four minutes, died on March 3 2018 at the age of 88.
His time of three minutes 59.4 seconds was set at the Iffley Road sports ground in Oxford on 6 May 1954 ensuring his place in history.
Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, said: “Roger Bannister epitomised what it means to be a living legend. He was a regular presence at university events and remained committed to Oxford University to the end, engaging with students, challenging academics, and inspiring all of us.”
Lord Patten of Barnes, Chancellor of Oxford University, said: “My wife and I were very sad to hear about Roger Bannister’s death. We offer our condolences to his family. He was not just one of the great athletes of the last century but a superb doctor and servant of Oxford University. He was a man of great distinction and honour in every sense. At the age of 88 he was still an active supporter of the University and we will miss him enormously.”