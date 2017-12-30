New Year's Honours 2018 | University of Oxford

Bernard Silverman FRS, Emeritus Professor of Statistics at Oxford University, former Master of St Peter’s College, and lately Chief Scientific Adviser to the Home Office, is knighted for public service and services to Statistics.

Professor Margaret MacMillan, Honorary Fellow and former Warden of St Antony’s College, Oxford, is appointed Companion of Honour (CH) for services to higher education, history and international affairs.



The University’s recently appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Planning and Resources, Dr David Prout, is appointed Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB). Founded by George I in 1725, the Order of the Bath today recognises senior civil servants and members of the armed forces. Before taking up his role at Oxford Dr Prout enjoyed a distinguished career in government, serving most recently as Director General for the £50 billion High Speed 2 programme. Prior to that he was Director General for Local Government at the Department for Communities and Local Government, and he has served as Director for Local Government Policy in the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Private and Principal Private Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Dr David Prout CB commented: ‘I am very proud to receive this recognition for my contribution to government and I hope to deliver equally well for the University of Oxford.’



Jane Humphries, Professor of Economic History at Oxford’s Department of History and Fellow of All Souls College, is appointed CBE for services to Social Science and Economic History.



Professor Ngaire Woods, founding Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government and Professor of Global Economic Governance at Oxford University, is appointed CBE. She commented: ‘I am honoured by this award which reflects the remarkable dedication of the staff, faculty and students of the Blavatnik School of Government. The establishment of the School underscores what is possible when fantastic colleagues and supporters across Oxford and across the world come together to address a very serious challenge.’



Professor Tim Besley CBE of the London School of Economics and Political Science, and Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford, is knighted for services to Economics and Public Policy.



Chas Bountra, Professor of Translational Medicine at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, is appointed OBE for services to Translational Medical Research.



Alan Giles, Associate Fellow at the Saïd Business School and chair of the advisory board of the Oxford Institute of Retail Management, is appointed OBE for services to UK Business and the Economy.



Professor Judy Sebba of Oxford’s Department of Education and Director of the Rees Centre for Research in Fostering and Education, is appointed OBE for services to Higher Education and to Disadvantaged Young People. She said: ‘I am delighted to be receiving this honour which reflects the impact of the Rees Research Centre, University of Oxford locally, nationally and internationally on improvements to the educational achievements and lives of children in care. Our findings repeatedly show that young people in care need others to believe in them if they are to believe in themselves.’



Dr Ben Goldacre, Senior Clinical Research Fellow at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, is appointed MBE for services to Evidence in Policy.



Madeleine Sumption, Director or the Migration Observatory, University of Oxford, is appointed MBE for services to Social Science. She said: ‘I’m delighted that the work of the Migration Observatory has been recognised in this way. Migration has been one of the defining issues in the UK’s public debate in the past few years and the whole team has worked incredibly hard to make high-quality evidence accessible to the public, the media, policymakers and civil society.’



Dr Jake Dunning, Honorary Visiting Research Fellow in Tropical Medicine (Epidemic diseases Research Group Oxford) and Deputy Programme Director for High Consequence Infectious Diseases, NHS England, is appointed MBE for services to Clinical Research. He said: ‘I am truly humbled by this award. The University provided me with a unique opportunity, to be the field lead for two clinical trials of potential treatments during the terrible Ebola epidemic in West Africa. The trials were immensely challenging, but they represent real progress in conducting outbreak studies. Effective teamwork was essential to achieve our aims and I was fortunate to work with exceptional clinical researchers from all over the world, with great leadership from Prof Peter Horby and invaluable support from colleagues in Oxford.’



Among the alumni of Oxford University honoured this year are Lord Bragg of Wigton, FBA, FRS, who read Modern History at Wadham College, Oxford, who is appointed Companion of Honour for services to Broadcasting and the Arts, and Professor Terence Stephenson, Chair of the General Medical Council, who is knighted for services to Healthcare and Children’s Health Services.