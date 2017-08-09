Professor Gavin Screaton appointed Head of Oxford's Medical Sciences Division | University of Oxford



Professor Screaton is currently Chair of Medicine and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Imperial College London where he previously served as Vice-Dean (Academic Development), and as Campus Dean for Hammersmith. He is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, a member of the Association of Physicians, and was made a Founder Senior Investigator in the National Institute for Health Research. He sits on the MRC Strategy Board.

Prior to his move to Imperial in 2004 Gavin held a range of clinical academic appointments and fellowships in Oxford and at the John Radcliffe Hospital. He undertook his junior clinical training in Oxford and London. He was awarded a DPhil from Oxford in 1997 and his BA from Cambridge in 1984.

His research has ranged from control of RNA processing and apoptosis to immunology. The current focus of his laboratory revolves around the immunology of infectious diseases, especially dengue haemorrhage fever and Zika. This work is funded by the MRC and the Wellcome Trust and involves active research collaborations in South East Asia.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, Professor Louise Richardson, said: 'I am delighted that Gavin will be bringing back to Oxford his powerful mix of intellectual horsepower, extensive administrative experience and personal commitment. I very much look forward to working with him.

'I would also like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to Professor Chris Kennard, Emeritus Professor of Clinical Neurology, for so ably leading the division this past year with a clear vision, a soft touch, and admirable sangfroid when Professor Alastair Buchan shifted his energies to establishing the University’s BREXIT office. Prior to that Professor Buchan led the Medical Sciences Division with energy, wisdom and dedication during a time in which the Division was ranked number 1 in the world for six successive years.'

The Provost of Imperial College London, Professor James Stirling, said: 'Gavin has made an outstanding contribution to Imperial College during his 13 years with us, most recently as Dean of the Faculty of Medicine. He is a leader with a deep commitment to harnessing collaboration across disciplines and organisations to drive improvements in health and wellbeing. I know this commitment will continue in his new role.'

Professor Gavin Screaton will take up his new role at Oxford on October 1. He said: 'It is a great privilege to be appointed to lead the Division of Medical Sciences at Oxford. I spent nearly two decades at the University, first as a medical and then DPhil student, and during the formative years of my career in research.

'This experience gave me a strong sense of just how special the place is. Medical Sciences at Oxford is world leading. I will be proud to play a part in its future development for the benefit of our students and staff, and – of course – in the delivery and translation of excellent research which can transform the lives of our patients and the public at large.'