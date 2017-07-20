Oxford academics elected British Academy Fellows | University of Oxford

Fellows of the British Academy represent the very best of humanities and social sciences research, in the UK and globally.

The new Fellows are:

Professor John Armour, Hogan Lovells Professor of Law and Finance and Fellow of Oriel College

Professor Sir Paul Collier CBE, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government and Fellow of St Antony's College

Professor Mary Daly, Professor of Sociology and Social Policy and Fellow of Green Templeton College

Professor Jaś Elsner, Professor of Late Antique Art and Payne Senior Research Fellow at Corpus Christi College

Professor Charles Hulme, Professor of Psychology and Education and William Golding Senior Research Fellow at Brasenose College

Professor Eugene Rogan, Professor of Modern Middle Eastern History, Director of the Middle East Centre, and Fellow of St Antony’s College

Professor Catriona Seth, Marshal Foch Professor of French Literature and Fellow of All Souls College

Professor Sir Hew Strachan, Emeritus Fellow of All Souls College.

An honorary fellowship was awarded to playwright Sir Tom Stoppard, who was recently appointed as Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor of Contemporary Theatre at St Catherine’s College.

Today also marks the start of Professor Sir David Cannadine’s four-year term President of the British Academy.

He is a Visiting Professor of History at Oxford University, and the editor of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography.

He said: 'At a time when institutions are distrusted and derided, and expertise is mocked and scorned, the British Academy stands for truth, reason, evidence-based learning, intellectual distinction, academic expertise, and quality and power of mind.

'In a world where parochialism, nativism, nationalism, xenophobia and populism seem in too many places to be on the march, it is our job to provide light and learning and hope.

'This is by no means an easy task, but I am looking forward to it, and eager to be getting on with it.'