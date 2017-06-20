Send in the strings: Violin sent to young Syrian musician | University of Oxford

The Bate Collection of Musical Instruments, part of Oxford University’s Faculty of Music, was contacted by Susie Attwood, a film-maker, violinist and alumna of the Music Faculty. Susie had met Aboud and his parents while filming a documentary at a Syriac Orthodox monastery in Lebanon, where they are now living.

She was struck by Aboud’s dedication to music, though he had no access to music education, as he watched YouTube videos and practiced on a “cheap and rattly” child-sized violin. She wondered whether Oxford could do anything, and Andy Lamb, curator of the Bate Collection, was immediately keen to help.

The Bate Collection holds more than 2,000 instruments which date from medieval times to the modern day. This is the first time an instrument has been sent out in this way: the collection has strict rules about how its instruments can be used, but allows for loans to other museums and to students. The violin they sent to Aboud is a 19th century instrument made in Germany by the well-respected manufacturers Wolff Brothers, and once belonged to a former curator of the collection.

Andy Lamb said: 'The moment I read about this lad’s situation, I realised that the Bate Collection and Faculty of Music could make some kind of positive contribution towards his quality of life. I immediately had an instrument in mind. It belonged to a former curator, Dr Helene Larue, a very generous person, and I knew that if she had been confronted with this situation, she would have donated an instrument instantly.

'The violin is not rare or ancient enough to be regarded as a precious resource, but it’s significantly better than a cheap modern factory instrument, and it’s entirely the kind of instrument we would lend to a student here at Oxford. We’d certainly like to maintain some kind of link with Aboud and we want to assure him that there are music colleges that want him to have the best opportunities he can.

'We are always trying to help the public access our collections, but the idea that we could take this to the next level by sending this violin to a young musician in need is very exciting indeed. This is a new way – a ground-breaking way – for us to broaden access to the Bate Collection.'

Aboud’s parents, Emmanuel and Hanane, said in an email: 'Your action brought happiness, hope and encouragement to Aboud and to us in the midst of our life circumstances.'

Aboud said: 'I cannot express by words how I feel - I'm so happy, so excited, I just want to thank Oxford University and the Music Department for making this happen. Playing the violin helps me express my feelings. I want to go on to study music and play on a big stage and travel the world.'

Susie Attwood said: 'Life is very difficult for Syrians living in Lebanon, but seeing how music provides such hope for someone like Aboud is very moving. I couldn't just let it go.'