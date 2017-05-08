Three Oxford scientists elected to Academy of Medical Sciences | University of Oxford

They are Professor James Berkley, Professor Susan Lea, and Professor Philip K. Maini FRS.

This year's elected Fellows, 46 in total, have expertise that spans women’s health, immunology, public health and infectious disease among many other fields.

Professor James Berkley is Head of Clinical Research at the KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme, Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health; Professor Susan Lea is Director of the Central Oxford Structural Microscopy and Imaging Centre & Professor of Microbiology at the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology; Professor Philip K. Maini FRS is Professor of Mathematical Biology and Director of the Wolfson Centre for Mathematical Biology.

Professor Sir Robert Lechler PMedSci, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences said: ‘As we elect new Fellows each year, the Academy continues to grow as a unique and productive hub of the best minds in UK medical science. Our expanding and evolving Fellowship allows the Academy to play a vital role in tackling the major health challenges facing society today and in the future.



‘The election of these 46 exceptional biomedical and health researchers is a well-deserved honour. Each newly elected Fellow has made an outstanding impact in the community, contributing to the development of better healthcare - from fundamental scientific understanding to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease. I am delighted to welcome them to the Academy and greatly look forward to working with them all in the future.’



The new Fellows will be formally admitted to the Academy at a ceremony on 28 June 2017.