The trial, conducted by the Oxford Vaccine Group, and funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), will assess the safety and immune response of the ChAdOx1 Lassa vaccine. 31 people aged 18-55 will participate in the trial in total.

Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus, which is primarily spread by rodents and can result in serious illness including deafness, severe bleeding and even death. First discovered in the late 1960s in Nigeria, Lassa fever is endemic in West Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified Lassa fever and related viruses as priority pathogens in urgent need of research and development because they pose a significant public health risk due to their potential to cause large outbreaks.

Experts estimate that up to 700 million people could live in regions at risk of Lassa fever by 2070, although there are currently no licensed vaccines or treatments for Lassa fever.

Developed by researchers at the Pandemic Sciences Institute, University of Oxford, the vaccine is made using the same viral vector platform as the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is estimated to have saved six million lives in its first year alone.

Commenting on the launch of the trial, Professor Maheshi Ramasamy, Chief Investigator of the trial at the Oxford Vaccine Group, said: 'Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools we have in global health: they save lives, stop outbreaks, and strengthen health systems, and so we’re delighted to start the VITAL01 Lassa fever vaccine study here in Oxford.

Building on Oxford’s world-leading experience in developing vaccines for emerging infections and pandemics, including COVID-19, this study is a crucial step toward protecting vulnerable communities from the devastating impact of Lassa fever.'

CEPI also supported early preclinical development of the vaccine.

Dr Katrin Ramsaeur, Lassa Disease Programme Lead at CEPI, said: 'Today marks a transformative milestone in the fight against the deadly Lassa fever. The launch of this Lassa vaccine clinical study has been made possible by years of rigorous and innovative science, steadfast collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to global health. While there is still important work ahead, this moment brings us closer to a future where communities no longer live in fear of this devastating disease.'

In addition to the launch of new clinical trials, plans to advance a Lassa vaccine to licensure are progressing through regional leadership and coordination by the Lassa fever Coalition. The consortium led by the West African Health Organization (WAHO), with support from CEPI and partners, is made up of West African leaders and public health experts working with vaccine makers to accelerate the development and future equitable introduction of Lassa fever vaccines across the affected region.

Dr Virgil Lokossou, Director of Healthcare Services at WAHO said: 'For more than half a century, Lassa fever has affected lives in West Africa - from our families and livelihoods to our hospitals and economies. Now, our region is taking bold steps to change that story. By working together with partners like the University of Oxford through the Lassa fever Coalition, we are leading the way in confronting this epidemic threat so that it no longer undermines our health and societies. Oxford’s vaccine candidate brings real promise for protection against this deadly disease and this clinical trial arrives at a moment when regional efforts to defeat Lassa fever are stronger than ever.'

For more information on Lassa fever, please visit the Vaccine Knowledge website.