Oxford study urges shift in how success is measured for care leavers

Researchers found that national data frameworks focus too narrowly on whether care leavers are not homeless, not unemployed, and not in trouble - missing key indicators of emotional well-being, identity, and personal growth.

Dr Nikki Luke, Research Fellow at the Rees Centre, Department of Education, and lead researcher on the project, said: 'When care leavers are only measured by narrow metrics, their stories get reduced to numbers. This work reframes success around relationships, identity and growth - things that really shape a young person’s future.'

The four-year project, Success – whose definition counts?, was co-designed with care-experienced young people and commissioned by Become, the national charity for children in care and young care leavers. Together, they developed a new 'Success Survey' and framework that centres what young people say actually matters: stability, community, self-belief, and pride in small everyday wins.

'Success isn’t a destination others impose on us. It’s a journey we define for ourselves,' said one participant.

Participants described milestones that might seem modest but represent major shifts in autonomy and identity. For many, that might mean 'buying your first mop' or '[being able to decorate your own home' - milestones that represent independence and belonging. Others spoke of 'being proud because you’ve been through hell and back and you’re still standing.'

The study highlights how current national data frameworks, which prioritise education, employment, and housing outcomes, ignore the emotional realities of entering adulthood from care.

By focusing on the absence of failure, researchers say, systems risk overlooking progress that builds confidence, stability, and long-term well-being.

The report urges local authorities and government to adopt more holistic measures and to give care leavers greater control over their own stories. It also calls for investment in relationships so personal advisers can build trust and support young people meaningfully.

The six recommendations include improving consistency in Pathway Plans, involving care-experienced young people in designing services, and investing in reflective, relational practice across the workforce.

The findings have implications for national policy and local services, and the researchers call for government and practitioners to embed these broader measures of success in care planning and service design.

