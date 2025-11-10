Officially launched in Oxford on 10 November 2025 by the Rt Hon Anneliese Dodds MP, Equinox brings together over 40 regional partners – from industry, local government and academia – under a single collaborative banner.

Initiated by the University of Oxford, the partnership includes Oxfordshire County Council, Moderna, Advanced Oxford, Oxford University Innovation, Oxford Science Enterprises, the Ellison Institute of Technology, Oxford Nanopore and Siemens Healthineers.

Equinox aims to create the right ecosystem for companies to scale, attract investment and nurture local talent, with an emphasis on equitable access to opportunity and socially responsible innovation. Its first achievement is the establishment of a new NatWest Accelerator in Oxfordshire, providing specialist growth support and financial expertise to regional start-ups.

Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: ‘Oxford University has always been a place where great and ground-breaking ideas begin – but our responsibility is to ensure they can develop, thrive and have impact here in our region. Equinox brings together the extraordinary talent, research and entrepreneurial drive of Oxfordshire to create a more connected, equitable innovation ecosystem where everyone benefits. By working in true partnership – across universities, business, government and communities – we can turn discovery into opportunity, and opportunity into shared prosperity. This is the power of Oxford’s innovation: generous service to society.’

In its first year, Equinox will focus on establishing an inward investment unit, deepening collaboration between the region’s universities and industry, and expanding opportunities for skills development through apprenticeships and training. The aim is to ensure that Oxfordshire’s global reputation for scientific excellence and enterprise translates into shared local prosperity.

Robert Begbie, NatWest’s Commercial & Institutional CEO, said: ‘This partnership marks a significant milestone in our Accelerator expansion strategy and a first-of-its-kind for Oxfordshire. Inclusive innovation ecosystems like Equinox are key to unlocking long-term regional prosperity, and we are proud to play our part.’

Equinox builds on Oxford’s position as the UK’s leading university for spinout creation and innovation, with more than 225 companies launched since 2011 through Oxford University Innovation. The initiative reflects the University’s ongoing commitment to using its research, networks and convening power to support regional and national growth.