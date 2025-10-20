Oxford welcomes inaugural cohort of EIT-funded students

Forty-six students from 18 countries and 5 continents are part of EIT’s inaugural Education & Scholarships programmes which span undergraduate, graduate and doctoral study at Oxford.

Funded by the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT), whose Oxford campus is due to complete in 2027, the students span multiple research areas from artificial intelligence to infectious diseases. EIT is committed to training students to become global leaders with the skills to invent, improve, and manage the next generation of technology, and to help solve some of humanity’s most challenging and enduring problems.

Among the cohort are 17 Undergraduate Ellison Scholars and 5 Graduate Ellison Scholars, as well as 13 students joining the Ellison Institute of Technology CDT in Fundamentals of AI and 4 Generative Biology students and 7 PhD students working on battery technology improvements. Together, they will contribute to EIT’s innovation projects to address global challenges, advancing research across its four Humane Endeavours - Health, Medical Science & Generative Biology, Food Security & Sustainable Agriculture, Clean Energy Generation & Storage and Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.

We are delighted to welcome the first cohort of Ellison Scholars to Oxford. These ambitious and innovative programmes create a unique opportunity for these outstanding students from around the world to address some of humanity’s most urgent challenges. This marks an important milestone in our strategic alliance with EIT Oxford. We wish these exceptional scholars every success during their time with us. Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford

Alongside their Oxford education, EIT Students will engage in project-based learning and receive mentorship with world-renowned experts at EIT, preparing them to drive profound change in their home countries and around the world.

In December 2024 the University of Oxford and EIT announced a long-term strategic alliance to develop the solutions and future leaders needed to tackle some of the greatest and most enduring challenges facing humanity. Students form an important part of this alliance.

Lisa Flashner, Chief Operating Officer at EIT, said, 'The arrival of our first cohort of students at the University of Oxford marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in our mission to empower the next generation of leaders in science, technology, and society. We are all looking forward to seeing the impact they will make.

'I extend my warmest thanks to Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey for personally welcoming the students to the University. Her leadership and the University’s longstanding tradition of academic excellence make Oxford the ideal home for these outstanding students.'

Find out more about EIT’s Education and Scholarships programmes at Oxford: Scholars | Ellison Institute of Technology Oxford.