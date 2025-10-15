Speaking at the Sheldonian Theatre on the subject of ‘Empire, Identity and the Search for Reason’, award-winning journalist Mishal Husain talked of a search for points of light, and finding them beyond the headlines, in history and forgotten context: ‘In that tapestry are the common threads that enrich my understanding of the world and that give me hope’.

The ‘search for reason’ is part of this Lecture’s title because my own search for reason – a compass through these times – is how I try and make sense of dramatic events around us Mishal Husain

Looking back to our Imperial past, Mishal recalled her own research for her memoir Broken Threads, which charts her family story amidst Empire and partition in India and Pakistan; in particular how an understanding of the establishment of the Empire – and the way it came to an end – affected families like hers.

Mishal shared five thoughts on her theme – all of them relating in some way to Islam and Muslims – and challenging what we often see as ‘East’ and ‘West’: exploring Muslims' long tradition of inquiry, link to the Renaissance, poetry and architecture, and Muslims in the world wars.

Examining these themes, she spoke of the lost religious context in the words of Rumi, reflected on the case of Shamima Begum, and shared little recognised connections between English architecture and Muslims or Islamic buildings, including a link to the Romanes Lecture venue, Sir Christopher Wren’s Sheldonian Theatre. ‘The more we learn, the more we see that successive generations – and societies – have built on each other’s advances, and we have a common inheritance of knowledge,’ she said.

Mishal Husain said: ‘When I look at today’s undergraduates, I am conscious that, at the same point in my life 30 years ago, I was emerging from my university education into a less troubled world. Today, the level of conflict and the economic pressures on countries, and individuals, make for a very different reality. The ‘search for reason’ is part of this Lecture’s title because my own search for reason – a compass through these times – is how I try and make sense of dramatic events around us. And I hope that what I shared about that compass, that search, may be of use in providing points of light.’

Image: Fisher Studios/University of Oxford Mishal Husain is presented with her certificate for delivering the Romanes Lecture 2025 on stage by Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey.

Romanes Lecture is the free, annual public lecture of the University of Oxford delivered by a distinguished public figure by special invitation of the Vice-Chancellor.

It coincides with the launch of a new weekly interview podcast for Bloomberg Weekend, The Mishal Husain Show, which launches this week with its first episode featuring Oxford alumnus Mark Carney who now serves as Prime Minister of Canada.

Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University said: ‘‘I was delighted to welcome award-winning journalist Mishal Husain to deliver this year’s Romanes Lecture to a capacity audience at the Sheldonian Theatre. Through her work, Mishal has informed and enriched public discourse on subjects ranging from global politics to cultural identity. The Romanes Lecture is one of Oxford’s most esteemed traditions and a highly-anticipated public event in the city’s calendar. Mishal’s stimulating lecture provided another occasion for us all to engage with ideas that shape the world around us.’

Watch a video recording of the full lecture below: