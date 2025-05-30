Featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions and performances that bring together leading voices from policy, activism, business and academia to explore the relationship between climate change and human rights, the launch event will set the stage for a 24-hour global online plenary continuing into World Environment Day on 5 June.

The evening will begin with opening addresses from Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, and Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

A rotation of speakers, hosted by Justin Rowlatt, Climate Editor at the BBC, will then tackle the question of how human rights are affected by climate change, and how human rights can inform responses to the climate crisis.

Speakers include:

Rt Hon Lord Alok Sharma , former COP26 President, who led international negotiations that resulted in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

, former COP26 President, who led international negotiations that resulted in the Glasgow Climate Pact. Vanessa Nakate , climate justice activist and founder of the Rise Up Movement, who advocates for equitable climate solutions with a focus on African communities.

, climate justice activist and founder of the Rise Up Movement, who advocates for equitable climate solutions with a focus on African communities. Kate Raworth , economist and co-founder of the Doughnut Economics Action Lab, whose work explores sustainable development within planetary boundaries.

, economist and co-founder of the Doughnut Economics Action Lab, whose work explores sustainable development within planetary boundaries. Paul Polman , business leader and former CEO of Unilever, known for championing responsible corporate climate action and co-authoring Net Positive.

, business leader and former CEO of Unilever, known for championing responsible corporate climate action and co-authoring Net Positive. Professor Lavanya Rajamani , Professor of International Environmental Law at Oxford, whose research and legal work supports climate-vulnerable nations in international negotiations.

, Professor of International Environmental Law at Oxford, whose research and legal work supports climate-vulnerable nations in international negotiations. Emma Pinchbeck , Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee, who leads the UK’s independent advisory body on reaching net zero while ensuring a just transition.

, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee, who leads the UK’s independent advisory body on reaching net zero while ensuring a just transition. Dr Omnia El Omrani, medical doctor and climate-health policy advocate, who has represented youth voices at recent UN climate summits and focuses on the health impacts of climate change.

The event will be livestreamed and conclude with a handover to partners at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji to begin the global programme at 22:00. The 24-hour plenary is set to include a packed programme of contributions from university hubs around the world, partners at UN Human Rights, and the International Universities Climate Alliance.

Register for free tickets to attend the launch event at the Sheldonian Theatre on June 4. Explore the full programme of climate-focussed events taking place across Oxford from June 2-8, and register for free to watch Oxford’s global plenary contribution live from the Sheldonian Theatre from 13:00-15:15 on June 5.