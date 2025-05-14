This term's focus on the subject of 'truth' supplied inspiration for a wide-ranging exchange of views when the Sheldonian Series returned on Tuesday 13 May.

Discourse navigated the role of truth in contemporary life and the people who create it, the relationship between truth, news organisations and universities, and the impact of AI and the Trump administration.

The Sheldonian Series is a termly event that launched in Michaelmas 2024, convened by the Vice-Chancellor, and aimed at promoting discussions about topical issues, informed by our commitment to free and inclusive speech. Four invited speakers were joined by students, staff and alumni in the Sheldonian Theatre for the final event of this academic year.

I would like to thank everyone who has made this first year such a huge success Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey

Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci said: ‘It was wonderful to see so many in attendance at the last Sheldonian Series event of this academic year for a fantastic evening exploring the theme of ‘truth’. The Sheldonian Series has proved a great forum for students, staff and alumni to come together for a lively exchange of ideas, and I would like to thank everyone who has made this first year such a huge success. I am very much looking forward to the Sheldonian Series returning in Michaelmas term with new subjects to discuss.’

Moderator on the night was Richard Ovenden, OBE, Bodley’s Librarian, Director of the University Libraries, and Head of Gardens, Libraries and Museums at the University of Oxford.

He added: ’Truth has been a key focus for academic debate and reach in Oxford since the founding of the University. Truth has never mattered more in Oxford than it does today. Last night’s discussion showed how Oxford continues to think hard about the notion of truth and its place in contemporary life.’

Power and privilege

Following an opening address by the Vice-Chancellor, panellists were invited to share their own insights into the fundamental concept of truth, its connection to facts, and whether we are now in a post-truth world.

The Trump Administration became a topic for discussion early and featured throughout the evening’s deliberations with panellist Professor Kimberley Johnson, Professor of Social and Cultural Analysis at New York University and Visiting Professor of American Government at the University of Oxford, noting how truth and facts have become a subject of contention in American politics.

Panellist Mitali Mukherjee, Director of the Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford, spoke of a breakdown in trust as well as disinformation in the news, and whether if, for many, a relationship with journalism is a search for truth.

Fraser Nelson, panellist and journalist at The Times, questioned the future of journalism if audiences cannot rely on it: ‘The remedy to lies is truth, which is the essence of journalism. If we think lies are getting the upper hand, we need journalism more than ever.’

News is in many ways critical information — and information is both power and privilege Mitali Mukherjee, Director of the Reuters Institute

Speaking after the event, Mitali Mukherjee added: 'Truth, trustworthiness and transparency are often the biggest questions that news organisations contend with. Over time, our research at the Reuters Institute for Journalism has shown that there has been a decline in trust in journalism, but it is not as dramatic as the decline in interest in news.

'News is in many ways critical information — and information is both power and privilege. When sections of the public lose interest in news or become ‘news avoiders’ the risk is that politicians, journalists and those in positions of power also lose interest in them and the truth of their circumstances and experiences. If journalism sees itself as a public service, the first and most important step would be to build back a relationship with, and to remain accountable to its audiences, the public.'

A lively session of audience participation expanded the topic with questions that explored requirements for truth and the influence of human nature. Views around information as both power and a privilege, freedom of information, and young people getting news from influencers were developed further.

Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with facts and whether it has the potential to be transformative were also examined.

Invited speakers

Moderator: Richard Ovenden, OBE, Bodley’s Librarian and the Helen Hamlyn Director of the University Libraries, Head of Gardens, Libraries, & Museums (GLAM), University of Oxford;

Panellist: Mitali Mukherjee, Director of the Reuters Institute, University of Oxford;

Panellist: Professor Kimberley Johnson, Professor of Social and Cultural Analysis at New York University and John Gilbert Winant Visiting Professor of American Government, University of Oxford;

Panellist: Fraser Nelson, journalist at The Times newspaper and columnist and editor of The Spectator from 2009-2024.

