Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley and Surface star Gugu Mbatha-Raw will join industry practitioners and Oxford academics for this celebration of the women shaping the film industry, and explore changes in (and challenges to) the perception and representation of women in the industry.

Other leading industry voices will also share their experiences behind-the-scenes to audiences, including:

Lucy Bevan, casting director for major films like Barbie and The Batman.





Finola Dwyer, two-time Oscar-nominee and BAFTA-winning producer (Brooklyn, An Education).





Oriane Pick, actor (The Date) and founder of Candid Broads Productions.

Across the day, audiences will hear filmmakers breaking down their creative process and learn about the outputs of academic research into the film industry.

Highlights will include:

A panel discussion at the Sheldonian Theatre introduced by Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey and featuring world-renowned actors and practitioners and Dr Stacy L. Smith, who founded the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (a global think tank studying inequality in entertainment).





Exclusive preview screenings of new work by the next generation of female filmmakers at the Curzon Theatre. Hosted by Ghetto Film School, the filmmakers themselves will explain the making of their productions and industry professionals will provide advice around developing story ideas, budgeting and more.





A screening of For Sama, which tells the story of Waad al-Kateab’s life during the conflict in Aleppo – followed by a discussion between Waad al-Kateab and Nevine Mabro, Commissioning Editor of Channel 4.

Josie Bamford, Executive Producer for the Cultural Programme, said:

'As we build our programme towards the opening of the new Schwarzman Centre at Oxford University, we passionately believe in bringing together incredible artists, creatives and thinkers to help address some of the biggest issues facing the world at this time. It is an honour to welcome Simone Ashley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dr Stacy L. Smith and many others to Oxford’s iconic Sheldonian Theatre for a day that celebrates how women are shaping change and progress in the film and television industry.'

Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said:

'I am delighted that Oxford University’s Cultural Programme is bringing together leading industry talent, up-and-coming filmmakers, and Oxford researchers to celebrate and discuss the critical role of women in the film industry. The interaction between people with such rich and diverse experiences is sure to spark fascinating conversations. I hope many in the local community, as well as University members and alumni, will join us to enjoy these events in Oxford on 12 May.'

Other partners in these events include Oxford Brookes University, Oxford Film Foundation, and Film Oxford.

The full programme for the Women in Film event series and ticket bookings, can be found here.