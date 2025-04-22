In today’s polarized online landscape, fact-checking has become a vital tool for countering misinformation. But for fact-checks to make a difference, people have to actually pay attention to them.

A widely held assumption is that corrections are more effective when they come from someone who shares your political views. But is shared ideology really what makes people listen?

People were significantly more likely to reply to or otherwise engage with a correction when the corrector had interacted with them beforehand. Surprisingly, we found no evidence that shared political partisanship increased engagement on its own. Dr Mohsen Mosleh, Associate Professor in Social Data Science at Oxford Internet Institute

Our new study ‘Promoting engagement with social fact-checks online: Investigating the roles of social connection and shared partisanship’, carried out in partnership with researchers at MIT Sloan School of Management and published in PLOS ONE, suggests otherwise.

We found that social ties matter. People are more likely to engage with corrections when there is even a minimal social connection between them and the person delivering the correction—such as a follow or a like on social media—regardless of political alignment.

To understand the dynamics behind this, we combined a large-scale field experiment on Twitter (now X) with carefully controlled survey experiments. This mixed approach allowed us to study not only how people behave in real-world conditions (ecological validity), but also the underlying psychological mechanisms in a controlled setting.

The takeaway? A small gesture of social contact can make a significant difference.

For those trying to counter misinformation, this points to a practical strategy: build a bit of rapport first, even in small ways.

Of course, it’s not all good news.

Among highly partisan users, those minimal connections actually decreased engagement if the correction came from someone on the other side of the political spectrum. This points to a challenge in reaching the most polarized users and suggests that signals of political identity can sometimes do more harm than good.

Still, our research offers a new way to think about how we design interventions—both human and automated—that aim to correct misinformation.

If we want people to respond to corrections, we need to consider not just the message, but the relationship (however slight) between the messenger and the recipient. In other words: it’s not just what you say, or even who says it—but whether the listener feels any kind of social tie.