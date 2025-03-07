He added: 'If we know what species of trees are doing better or worse, and what set of traits they have, then we know what they can withstand. It will help inform what conservation actions should be encouraged and where funding should be allocated.'

'By looking at individual trees from different communities, we found some have suffered due to climate shifts, while others have thrived. We can study the characteristics, also known as 'tree traits', of those that have survived, as well as new individuals joining the communities and those that have died, to understand what makes them react differently to a changing climate.'

Future risks : By 2100, temperatures in the region could rise by up to 4°C, with rainfall decreasing by as much as 20%. This could push tropical forests further out of balance, making them more vulnerable to extreme climate events.

Recruitment differences : Younger trees (recruits) show the most noticeable shifts in traits, yet the overall forest composition remains largely unchanged.

Elevation matters : Mountainous forests show more rapid adaptation than lowland forests, likely due to greater climate variability.

Survival strategies vary : Some tree species are thriving while others struggle. Traits such as being deciduous, wood density, leaf thickness, and drought tolerance influence a tree’s ability to survive in a changing climate.

Forest adaptation is lagging : While climate change is altering temperature and precipitation patterns, tree communities are changing too slowly to remain in equilibrium with their environment.

Tropical forests are among the most diverse ecosystems on Earth, yet their ability to adapt to climate change is limited.... If we know what species of trees are doing better or worse, and what set of traits they have, then we know what they can withstand. It will help inform what conservation actions should be encouraged and where funding should be allocated.

The research involved over 100 scientists and local partners analysing data from 415 permanent forest plots spanning Mexico to southern Brazil. By examining the traits of more than 250,000 trees, the team assessed how different species are responding to shifting temperatures and rainfall patterns.

The study highlights the urgent need for further research and conservation strategies to support the resilience of these critical ecosystems.

Read the full article, 'Tropical forests in the Americas are changing too slowly to track climate change', in Science.