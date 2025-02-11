Oxford University extends paid paternity leave to 12 weeks

Effective from 31 January 2025, the new Oxford University Additional Paternity/Partner leave policy extends the leave period up to 12 weeks, inclusive of the two-week statutory period.

The University of Oxford understands it is important to provide both parents time to bond with their new child and revising the previous policy, which gave new fathers a two-week paternity leave, allows a better balance between parents and guardians. With this new scheme, the University is reinforcing its commitment to fostering a workplace where new parents feel valued and supported in their family lives.

To allow more members of staff who have recently had or adopted children to make use of this new scheme, the University is implementing transitional arrangements enabling these colleagues to access some of the leave resulting from the Oxford University Additional Paternity/Partner leave policy as well.

Oxford joins a relatively small group of organisations across the UK to offer paid paternity leave to this extent. Offering this new scheme reflects a progressive approach to supporting new parents, ensuring that employees can fully embrace this life-changing moment with fewer financial or professional concerns.