The paper, published in the International Journal of Educational Research, uses data spanning two decades.

Associate Professor of Comparative and International Education, Maia Chankseliani, and Postdoctoral Researcher, Joonghyun Kwak, of Oxford’s Department of Education conducted the research which shows a notable poverty alleviation in low- and middle-income countries thanks to international student mobility.

Professor Chankseliani said: ‘Our research shows that while the short-term effects of international student mobility on poverty reduction are not significant, its long-term impact—over a 15-year period—has a notable positive association with poverty alleviation in low- and middle-income countries. Returnees use the skills and knowledge they gain abroad to drive local innovations and contribute to societal changes, which can lead to systemic poverty reduction over time.

‘International student mobility has tripled from two million students in 1997 to over six million by 2021. This surge reflects the growing recognition of the value of studying abroad for both individual advancement and societal development, with governments, universities, charities, and private firms offering scholarships for international study.

‘However, in recent years, rising insularity and nationalist sentiments in some countries have posed challenges to mobility, with increasing barriers to cross-border education and collaboration. This makes studies like ours more critical than ever, as they demonstrate the long-term benefits of international education, not just for individuals, but for global development. Understanding these impacts can help inform policies that keep educational exchanges open and accessible, even in an increasingly inward-looking world.’

The research looks at how skills, knowledge, and connections gained abroad often lead to change after returnees have had time to apply them in their own contexts. They can introduce new practices and innovations in areas like governance, education, and economic development.

Maia continued: ‘Our findings underscore the crucial role international student mobility plays in long-term poverty reduction. We hope this paper will encourage policymakers to recognise the important role international education plays in development. This could lead to greater support for scholarships and initiatives that allow students from low- and middle-income countries to study abroad.’

This research was funded by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) of the U.S. Department of State.

Joonghyun said: ‘In low- and middle-income countries, domestic education systems may not always match the quality found in higher-income nations, particularly in producing and spreading knowledge and skills. In this context, those who study abroad bring back new knowledge, skills, and international connections, helping to fill crucial gaps and drive efforts to reduce poverty in their home countries.

‘To broaden access for people in low- and middle-income countries, expanding scholarship opportunities is essential. Since self-funded study abroad is largely restricted to students from affluent backgrounds, increasing targeted scholarships can help provide more opportunities for those from low-income countries.’

The research, which has been taking place for the last 18 months, looked to identify trends in the relationship between outbound student mobility and poverty reduction through a cross-national analysis. To achieve this, it included all low- and middle-income countries with available data.

Joonghyun concluded: 'I hope the findings of this study provide valuable policy insights for international higher education and sustainable development in low- and middle-income countries. Expanding study abroad opportunities is vital not only for individual success but also for tackling broader societal challenges like poverty. By increasing access to international education and enhancing local educational systems, we can make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of these countries.'

You can read the paper now in the International Journal of Educational Research.

For more information on the ongoing project that this research stems from, visit the project page.