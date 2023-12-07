The Oxford Colloquy – New podcast series by Prof Sir Andrew Pollard

This new podcast series is dedicated to exploring the world of science by delving into the fascinating facts, stories, and people that make it all possible. With each episode, listeners can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the discoveries that shape our world, and to learn about the brilliant minds behind them. Hosted by Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Ashall Professor of infection and immunology, and chief investigator for the clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The first 13 episodes of the novel series, The Pandemic People, are now live. Guests include:

Dame Catherine Elizabeth Bingham, who led the UK vaccine task force,

Fergus Walsh, journalist and health communicator,

Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK government during the COVID-19 pandemic,

Professor Eddie Holmes, co-author of the publication of the genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2.

And many more. So, join us as we bring you the facts, stories, and people behind the science.

Upcoming Episodes:

Episode Title: The Pandemic People: Sir Pascal Soriot

Release Date: 06/12/23

Sir Andrew Pollard talks to Sir Pascal Soriot, the CEO of AstraZeneca about their pandemic partnership to develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Over three billion vaccines have been delivered, saving six and a half million lives.

