Professor Cluver’s evidence-based research underpins parenting resources which have provided support for families globally, during the pandemic as well as crises around the world. Her research in South Africa started with HIV-affected orphans and families.

According to the Academy, ‘This is a significant indicator of peer esteem. An impressive range of social scientists were nominated and assessed by their peers to have made a distinguished contribution to the social sciences.’

Professor Timothy Power, head of Oxford’s Social Science Division, says, ‘Congratulations to Professor Lucie Cluver on her well-deserved appointment as a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences. This honour is testament to her ground-breaking work in understanding and addressing the challenges faced by young children and adolescents, which showcases the social sciences' vital contribution to shaping societal well-being.'

Modestly, Professor Cluver says she is honoured by the award and she explains the importance of evidence-based research, saying, ‘As we face increasing global threats, we cannot protect children without social science.’

Professor Cluver recently took part in a podcast for the Academy, talking with the president Will Hutton about how social science can lead to policy change, and the remarkable impacts of evidence-based parenting support programmes.

She also gave the Academy’s 2023 annual lecture, where she drew on her policy-focused research in sub-Saharan Africa to discuss the questions, challenges and possible solutions that have begun to emerge in the face of shared threats to society.

She told the audience, ‘We’ve got a big task on our hands in this next decade. There is no way that we will do it alone. We’ll do it if social scientists, medical scientists and data scientists work together…because these people, these children, their families, they deserve the absolute best social science.’