The Chancellor speaking at Encaenia
Credit: Dick Makin. This image comes from Oxford University Images
Oxford University Chancellor appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter
The Chancellor of the University of Oxford, The Lord Patten of Barnes KG CH PC, has been appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
We are delighted to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has appointed Oxford’s Chancellor, The Lord Patten of Barnes KG CH PC, to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter - Britain’s highest order of chivalry and a mark of the country’s respect for Lord Patten’s work in the UK and abroad.
Lord Patten commented: 'I am very honoured to have been installed by His Majesty King Charles III as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, particularly at the start of his reign.'