We are delighted to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has appointed Oxford’s Chancellor, The Lord Patten of Barnes KG CH PC, to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter - Britain’s highest order of chivalry and a mark of the country’s respect for Lord Patten’s work in the UK and abroad.

Lord Patten commented: 'I am very honoured to have been installed by His Majesty King Charles III as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, particularly at the start of his reign.'