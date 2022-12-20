Oxford vaccinologist Teresa Lambe honoured with Irish Abroad award

Teresa Lambe OBE, Professor of Vaccinology & Immunology and Calleva Head of Vaccine Immunology at the Oxford Vaccine Group, Department of Paediatrics, was presented with the award for her ongoing work in vaccine research by the Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Prof. Lambe said:

‘I am honoured to receive this recognition from my home country. I am hugely proud of the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – a team that continues to work tirelessly on vaccines against outbreak diseases, including Ebolaviruses in Uganda.’

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said:

‘I am delighted to have the opportunity once again to formally recognise the achievements of high-achieving members of our diaspora and their contribution to Ireland and to Irish communities abroad.

‘Their service and commitment is a shining example to us all and I am delighted that they have been selected to be honoured by President Michael D. Higgins in such a fitting manner.’