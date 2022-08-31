Oxford to host net zero technology summit

The inaugural OX to ZERO summit on Thursday 1st September will feature experts from a variety of fields dedicated to supporting the drive towards a zero-carbon future, including leading figures from green finance, business and academia. Curated by founding partners the University of Oxford, Harwell, UK Atomic Energy Authority and OxLEP, the event includes thought leaders in fusion energy (Tokamak Energy, First Light Fusion), transport (YASA, ARRIVAL), storage (Johnson Matthey, Faraday), systems (Low Carbon Hub, SSE), CO2 removal (Oxford Net Zero, OUI) and innovation (STFC, Cleantech).

Keynote speakers include ocean advocate Emily Penn and Simon Mundy, Moral Money editor at the Financial Times and author of climate change book Race for Tomorrow.

Chas Bountra, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Innovation at the University of Oxford, said: ‘After the pandemic, the climate emergency will potentially destroy even more lives, make parts of the world uninhabitable, and produce irreversible changes to our surroundings. OX to ZERO provides an insight into how the Oxford ecosystem is once again pulling together to take on the biggest challenge facing our planet. I hope we can create hope and solutions for humanity.’

In November 2020 Oxford University launched the Oxford Net Zero initiative to draw together leading academics from across the university’s disciplines to focus on the long-term questions necessary to achieve equitable, science-based solutions, and in March 2021 the University approved its own Environmental Sustainability Strategy aimed at achieving net zero carbon and biodiversity net gain by 2035.

Sebastian Johnson, OxLEP, said: ‘Oxfordshire has a history of delivering pioneering solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. The expertise and desire that exists in the county can be a critical driver to tackling the climate emergency head-on, at pace. OX to ZERO will showcase further solutions that can drive the world towards a zero-carbon future.’

Tim Bestwick, UKAEA and Harwell, said: ‘OX to ZERO will showcase the big ideas and solutions that, coupled with investment and supported by Oxfordshire’s innovation ecosystem, can make an important impact on the sustainable future of our planet.’

The summit programme includes experts in fusion energy, transport, storage, systems, CO2 removal and innovation, with virtual tickets at: oxtozero.com