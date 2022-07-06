Oxford researchers become EMBO members

Adrian Hill, Yang Shi and Ivan Ahel have been recognised for their outstanding achievements in the life sciences.

As new members of EMBO, they will help to shape the direction of life sciences, foster the careers of young researchers, and strengthen research communities in Europe and beyond.

Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute and Lakshmi Mittal and Family Professor of Vaccinology, said:

‘I am delighted to become an EMBO member. Molecular biology has been central to my group’s research in both human genetics and, more recently, vectored vaccines. And European funding has been key to the success of the Jenner Institute and its vaccine programmes.

‘Our COVID vaccine, now widely distributed to billions of people, underscores the increasing understanding that genetically modified organisms can often be a force for good.’

Yang Shi, Professor of Epigenetics and member of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, said:

‘I am honoured to be elected as an EMBO member. This is a recognition of the work my students and postdoctoral fellows have done over the past few decades.’

Ivan Ahel, E.P. Abraham Professor of Chemical Pathology at the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, said:

‘It is a great honour to be elected as a member of EMBO. I’m excited to work with EMBO and engage in discussions and collaborations with some of the finest scientists in the field.’

Members provide guidance and support for EMBO activities, for example by evaluating funding applications, serving on EMBO Council and committees, or joining the editorial boards of EMBO Press journals.

EMBO Director Fiona Watt said:

‘The new EMBO Members and Associate Members are exceptional scientists, who carry out leading research across a variety of fields, ranging from cell biology and cancer to vaccine development and machine learning.

‘I am delighted to welcome them to EMBO, and I know that they will enrich the life of the organization immensely.’