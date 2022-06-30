University of Oxford throws open its doors to prospective students

The University-wide events, which took place across the city, saw undergraduate colleges, faculties and departments, welcome prospective undergraduate applicants and their families, giving them an insight into Oxford. For the last two years the Open Days have been held virtually.

Students interested in applying to Oxford had the opportunity to find out more about the wide-ranging undergraduate courses available, as well as to meet current students, talk to tutors, tour colleges, and get a taste of what to expect from life at the University.

Colleges, departments, and University museum and library facilities opened their doors, offering talks and drop-in sessions to prospective applicants. Representatives from Student Welfare and Support Services, as well as a number of students involved in some of the more than 400 clubs and societies at Oxford, were also on hand at the Open Day Information Centre, hosted by the Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach office at the Examination Schools.

The event involved hundreds of staff and students from across Oxford’s colleges and departments, as well as close collaboration with the County and City Councils, transport providers, and city traders.

Dr. Samina Khan, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach at the University of Oxford, said, ‘We are delighted to be welcoming prospective undergraduate students back to in-person Open Days at Oxford for the first time in three years. They are an important part of the decision-making process for students and their families, and we hope that they leave with a real sense of all Oxford has to offer, from the diverse range of academic subjects available to the unique collegiate environment.’

