Winners of the Vice-Chancellor’s Diversity Awards 2022 announced

The Awards ceremony took place on Thursday 26 May 2022 at Keble College, recognising the outstanding achievements of those who empower and inspire others in promoting diversity.

A total of 91 nominations were made for the Awards showcasing a range of initiatives promoting diversity. Five overall winners were announced: two individuals and three project teams. Three individuals were also Highly Commended.

A further 13 entries were shortlisted (9 individuals and 3 projects) and recognised for their dedication and hard work across all strands of diversity.

The event, though, was a celebration of everyone who was nominated and who works to promote equality, diversity and inclusion. The Awards provide a platform to celebrate the strength of commitment to equality and diversity at Oxford and to recognise individuals and groups who have inspired others, demonstrated leadership and made a difference to equality and diversity in the University’s working, learning and social environment.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Louise Richardson said: “The University is deeply committed to promoting equality and diversity in the workplace and to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all members of our community. Exceptional work is being undertaken at all levels of the University in this area and countless colleagues devote time and energy to initiatives which promote equality and diversity – often on top of their usual responsibilities. The awards recognise and celebrate these pioneering initiatives and the people behind them.”

Martin Williams, PVC Education, said: “The Vice Chancellor’s Diversity Awards offered an opportunity to showcase exceptional contributions to diversity and inclusion from across the University. As Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education), I was particularly delighted to see so many outstanding student nominees. Their varied and innovative approaches were truly inspiring and provided another reminder that the excellence of Oxford students is not only demonstrated by their academic achievements.”

Lauren Rudd, winner of the Student Champion award, said: “The Vice-Chancellors Diversity Awards was a fantastic event and great opportunity to celebrate the many achievements being honoured. Hearing about all of the amazing people that are working on ED&I initiatives across the university was incredibly inspiring, and I am very grateful for the recognition I received."

Jane Garnett, winner of the Staff Champion award, said: “This is an award received on behalf of so many others with whom I have been privileged to work. Everything I have done has been in creative collaboration with others.”

Alex Ramadan, lead of the Challenges and Changes in Physics project, said: “When trying to improve equality, diversity and inclusion in academia, and particularly in the physical sciences, it can often feel quite tiring and challenging. The timescales on which changes can be made are so slow, and it can feel like you’re not achieving enough or that the changes you make are incremental. I was delighted that we received a VC’s Diversity Award for our project. It feels like validation for all the hard work we’ve put into the project since starting it over two years ago. We are preparing to expand the project beyond Oxford and having this award will give us credibility outside of the University and will no doubt help us on our mission to improve the wider physics community.”