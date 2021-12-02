Oxford researchers honoured by British Society for Immunology

Professors Dame Sarah Gilbert, Teresa Lambe, Sir Andrew Pollard and Fiona Powrie received the awards for contributions to the field of immunology, from developing the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 coronavirus vaccine to pioneering gut immunology research and have inspired scores of new immunologists in the field.

Professors Gilbert, Lambe and Pollard also accepted the Global Impact and Innovation Award in recognition of all those involved in the design and development of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, including the scientists, support staff and clinical trial volunteers.

Professor Teresa Lambe OBE, Head of Vaccine Immunology at the Oxford Vaccine Group, said:

‘It is an honour to be recognised with this award from my fellow immunologists, but in particular I was humbled to accept the award on behalf of the teams who have worked across the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine development here at Oxford, whose efforts have been integral to seeing this vaccine developed in record time, with over 2 billion doses now released worldwide.’

Fiona Powrie, Professor of Musculoskeletal Sciences and Director of the Kennedy Institute, said:

‘As an immunologist it is particularly special to be recognised by my colleagues with Lifetime Membership of the British Society for Immunology. I have been a member of the BSI since I started my training and benefited then from the science and networking opportunities as do members of my lab today.’