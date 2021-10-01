Turing Fellowships for over 30 Oxford academics
Thirty-three University of Oxford researchers have been named Turing Fellows for the 2021/22 academic year.
The University’s cohort of fellows comprises researchers from 14 departments spanning the Mathematical, Physical, and Life Sciences (MPLS), Social Sciences and Medical Sciences divisions. Some have been closely involved with the Alan Turing Institute – the UK’s national institute for data science and AI – since its creation in 2015, when Oxford was one of the five founding university members; for the rest, the Fellowship is their first formal association with the Institute.
Fellows’ research interests range from the fundamentals of AI and development of novel methods to cutting-edge application of data science to real-world challenges in areas from seismology and volcanology to immunology, neuroscience, mental healthcare, and finance.
Professor Sam Howison, Head of the MPLS Division, commented:
‘I am delighted to see the work of so many Oxford researchers recognised in this way. Their wide-ranging expertise illustrates not only the breadth of outstanding data science and AI research in Oxford, but also the critical importance of data science to so many aspects of the modern world.
‘Recent work on the analysis of rough paths, led by Prof Terry Lyons from Oxford’s Mathematical Institute, has already shown how the networking opportunities afforded by the Turing Institute can lead to transformative new areas of research. We look forward to the new internal and external connections and collaborations which this year’s cohort of Fellows will form.’
The 400 fellows announced by the Alan Turing Institute are drawn from across its 13 partner universities and are established scholars with proven research excellence in data science, artificial intelligence, or a related field. They contribute to new ideas, drive collaborative projects that deliver impact, and help to grow the institute’s research capacity and its diverse network of partner organisations.
Institute Director and Chief Executive Adrian Smith said: ‘It gives me great pleasure to welcome this new group of Fellows. This cohort is incredibly multidisciplinary and diverse. They will bring a rich range of expertise and ensure we continue to do world-leading, impactful research.’
The full list of fellows from the University of Oxford is as follows:
Department of Computer Science
- Professor Alessandro Abate, Professor of Verification and Control
- Professor Michael Benedikt, Professor of Computing Science
- Dr Ani Calinescu, Associate Professor
- Professor Georg Gottlob, Royal Society Research Professor and Professor of Informatics
- Professor Ian Horrocks, Professor of Computer Science
- Professor Varun Kanade, Associate Professor
- Professor Marta Kwiatkowska, Professor of Computing Systems
- Professor Thomas Lukasiewicz, Professor of Computer Science
Department of Earth Sciences
- Professor Tamsin Mather, Professor of Earth Sciences in the Department of Earth Sciences
- Professor Tarje Nissen-Meyer, Associate Professor of Geophysics in the Department of Earth Sciences
Department of Engineering Science
- Professor David Clifton, Professor of Clinical Machine Learning
- Professor David De Roure, Professor of e-Research
- Professor Maurice Fallon, Associate Professor
- Professor Steve Roberts, RAEng/Man Group Professor of Machine Learning
- Dr Stefan Zohren, Faculty Member of the Oxford-Man Institute and Research Associate in the Oxford Internet Institute
Mathematical Institute
- Professor Coralia Cartis, Associate Professor in Numerical Optimization
- Professor Samuel Cohen, Associate Professor
- Professor Renaud Lambiotte, Professor of Networks and Nonlinear Systems
- Professor Terry Lyons, Wallis Professor of Mathematics
Department of Statistics
- Professor Mihai Cucuringu, Associate Professor
- Professor Jotun Hein, Professor of Bioinformatics
- Professor Gesine Reinert, Professor of Statistics
- Professor David Steinsaltz, Associate Professor of Statistics
Saïd Business School
- Professor Ho-Yin Mak, Associate Professor in Management Science
Oxford Internet Institute
- Professor Scott Hale, Associate Professor and Senior Research Fellow
Department of Psychiatry
- Professor John Geddes, Professor of Epidemiological Psychiatry
Nuffield Department of Medicine, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research
- Dr Benjamin Schuster-Böckler, Principal Investigator
Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences
- Professor Ben Seymour, Wellcome Senior Clinical Fellow
- Professor Huiling Tan, Associate Professor and MRC Investigator in the MRC Brain Network Dynamics Unit
Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Sciences
- Dr Antonella Delmestri, Lead Health Data Scientist
Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences
- Prof Rafael Perera-Salazar, Professor of Medical Statistics
Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences
- Professor Clare Verrill, Associate Professor
Radcliffe Department of Medicine, MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine
- Associate Professor Hashem Koohy, Group Head in Computational Biology