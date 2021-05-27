New scholarship for Dominican Republic students to study at Oxford

The new agreement will last for five years and will fund up to 10 new scholars a year to study in Oxford, the first of whom will start on a course in 2022/23.

The funding for the scholarships comes from MESCYT (Ministry for Higher Education, Science and Technology) and the scholarships are available for students studying science, technology and medical sciences masters and DPhil Programmes.

The agreement was announced at a virtual signing ceremony on Monday 24th May, which was attended by Dr Franklin Garcia Fermin (Minister of Education – Dominican Republic) and Ambassador Mockbul Ali (UK Ambassador to the Dominican Republic and the island of Haiti), Ambassador Elnio Manuel Durán, Deputy Ambassador Mr Francisco Comprés and Ms Nicole Jacobo (Counsellor for Commercial and Cooperation affairs for the Dominican Republic Embassy).

Speaking at the signing, Dr Franklin Garcia Fermin said: ‘Education is fundamental for development and growth. A country that invests in education is investing in the overall progress of its society. Education is a catalyst for job creation, economic growth and increased social mobility. Most importantly, education opportunities should be available for everyone.’

Professor Martin Williams, Pro Vice Chancellor (Education) at the University of Oxford, said: ‘The University of Oxford is delighted to be working with the Ministry of Education for the Dominican Republic to encourage more bright and talented students to pursue their studies at Oxford.

‘The University is proud to attract graduate students from more than 150 countries across the world and benefits from the range of perspectives and skills they offer. This scholarship programme, supported by MESCYT, will provide Scholars with a life-changing opportunity to develop their skills in science, technology and medicine and will be instrumental in inspiring future students from the Dominican Republic to apply to study at Oxford.

‘I am extremely grateful to Ambassador Elnio Manuel Durán and his colleagues at the Dominican Embassy in London who have been closely involved with establishing this scholarship programme.’