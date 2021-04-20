Oxford University and Prenetics announce landmark collaboration to scale rapid testing tech globally | University of Oxford

The multi-million-pound collaboration is a 3-year joint effort by Oxford University, Prenetics and Oxford Suzhou for Advanced Research (OSCAR) for Molecular Diagnostics

A new Prenetics Innovation Technology Centre will be established for advanced molecular diagnostics

Collaboration follows successful acquisition and commercialization of Oxsed, an Oxford University Spin-out, to scale OxLAMP rapid COVID-19 test globally

Our goal is to decentralize laboratory testing with rapid, highly accurate, molecular testing, not just for COVID-19 but for all infectious diseases

Professor Zhanfeng Cui, Donald Pollock Professor of Chemical Engineering at Oxford University and Founding Director at OSCAR said: 'The initial collaboration with Prenetics has exceeded all expectations and their team led by Danny Yeung has been highly involved on a daily basis with our scientific developments.

'When we think about the future, especially with the pandemic, it’s very apparent that testing is here to stay with us for years to come. With this in mind, we are excited about the future roadmap in which we develop novel scientific discoveries to aid the world with fast and accurate molecular testing globally. Our goal is to decentralize laboratory testing with rapid, highly accurate, molecular testing, not just for COVID-19 but for all infectious diseases. I’m confident we can succeed in our mission with Prenetics.'

Following the successful acquisition and commercialization by Prenetics of Oxsed, an Oxford University spin-out company from October 2020, it was envisioned that a deeper scientific and long-term collaboration would be formed to advance molecular diagnostic testing for global unmet needs.

The first OxLAMPTM RaViD Direct SARS-CoV-2 product has been developed to help global communities world-wide with rapid, portable, accurate results for the detection of COVID-19. OxLAMP tests are capable of identifiying the presence of COVID-19 in just 20 minutes without the use of a traditional laboratories, with 96% sensitivity / 99.9% specificity and have been put into use at airports globally, including in London Heathrow.

The OxLAMPTM test for SARS-CoV-2 has already received CE-IVD, MHRA approval and efforts are underway for a submission to FDA under the EUA protocols for SARS-CoV-2.

Our new collaboration with Oxford University and OSCAR is our commitment to continually invest in R&D and by establishing our own Innovation Technology Centre, we believe it will have profound breakthroughs in molecular diagnostics

A new Prenetics Innovation Technology Centre (ITC) for Advanced Molecular Diagnostics has been established, which will be based in OSCAR, Oxford University’s first overseas centre for research in physical and engineering sciences, located in China’s Jiangsu Province. The Prenetics ITC will bring together leading researchers in bio-sensing, clinical virology, microbiology and medical devices in efforts to enrich technology development for molecular diagnostics. In parallel, a research program has been initiated in the University of Oxford in the UK.

Danny Yeung, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Prenetics, said: 'Our new collaboration with Oxford University and OSCAR is our commitment to continually invest in R&D and by establishing our own Innovation Technology Centre, we believe it will have profound breakthroughs in molecular diagnostics.

'We also expect more top researchers to be based in Suzhou and in Oxford over the next 3 years into our technology centre. The Oxford team of professors has been amazing and I’m truly excited with our molecular diagnostic pipeline and the opportunity to decentralize laboratory testing globally.'