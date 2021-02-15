World Health Organization lists Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use | University of Oxford

Our vaccine work is progressing quickly. To ensure you have the latest information or to find out more about the trial, please visit the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine web hub or visit the COVID-19 trial website.

The authorisation of the Chadox1-nCoV19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, and the Serum Institute of India (SII), enables global access to the vaccine during the pandemic.

Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, and Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, said:

‘At the University of Oxford, we are all so pleased by today’s announcement because the emergency use listing from WHO is a critical piece in the path to global access to the Chadox1-nCoV19 vaccine and our mission for vaccines to protect the vulnerable, whoever they are, and wherever they live.’

The process assesses the safety, quality and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as other, more pragmatic considerations, such as cold chain requirements, and follows on from WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization recommendation for the use of the vaccine in all adult age groups.

Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said:

‘This is another important step to ensuring that the Chadox1-nCoV19 vaccine delivers maximum impact around the world. Such an inexpensive widely deployable asset will be crucial for defeating the disease. I must also pay credit to Oxford’s incredible scientists, academic partners in Brazil and South Africa as well as our industry partner AstraZeneca who have embraced the commitment to providing vaccine cheaply to countries around the world, including low-and-middle income countries where it is needed most, and to the manufacturers who have done a terrific job producing vaccine at scale for the COVAX program.’

This authorisation allows for the University’s partners to begin to help populations who previously had no access to vaccines to begin vaccinating, and is part of our commitment to equitable access to the vaccine around the world.